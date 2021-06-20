(Bloomberg) --

Democratic Republic of Congo won’t renew the two oil permits of Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler along the country’s border with Uganda, according to a letter from the oil ministry.

The permits, which were originally granted in 2010, expired June 16, two years after their most recent extension.

The ministry’s letter asked Gertler’s Oil of DR Congo for all documents and payments related to the project’s production sharing agreement, without giving more details. A spokesman for Gertler said he could not immediately comment on the letter.

Development of the two blocks on Lake Albert has been complicated by U.S. sanctions against Gertler for alleged corruption in his mining and oil deals in Congo. Gertler denies all wrongdoing and has never been charged.

Congo has discussed transferring the permits to several other oil companies, including Tullow Oil Plc, Total SE and Eni SpA. Total already controls the oil fields on the Ugandan side of the Lake. The French company signed a $5.1 billion deal with Uganda in April to develop a pipeline to ship the oil to a port in Tanzania.

A spokesman for Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

