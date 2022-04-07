(Bloomberg) -- A great rush at the beginning of the year to put limits on stock trading by lawmakers has given way to the slow grind of finding a consensus on a complex issue despite its broad support from voters across the political spectrum.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, once a stalwart opponent of the effort, and GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy are both open to reining in lawmakers’ ability to trade individual stocks, marking a rare moment of bipartisan accord in the fiercely divided House. But lawmakers must act quickly to find consensus among competing proposals before legislating grinds to a halt in August and their attention turns to the mid-term elections.

Dozens of lawmakers have introduced bills overhauling or updating the 2012 law that currently governs legislator transactions and public disclosure. The proposals include everything from boosting transparency of lawmakers’ financial disclosures to outright bans on trading stocks.

Key House Democrats don’t plan to make any specific recommendations at a much-awaited hearing Thursday.

“We’re just going to be learning. And we have invited experts,” House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren said, when asked whether her committee would announce specific legislation. Lofgren, a Pelosi ally, said the speaker hasn’t laid out a timeline for floor action on any of the various proposals now circulating.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tasked a group of Senate Democrats to come up with a single bill that would incorporate multiple stock trading proposals introduced in that chamber. Some key elements remain under debate including whether spouses will be covered under the bill, according to a senate aide.

Their focus is combining elements of Senator Jeff Merkley’s bill that prohibits lawmakers and senior staff from buying or selling individual stocks and other investments while in office with another from freshman Senators Jon Ossoff and Mark Kelly that would require lawmakers and their families put their holding in a blind trust.

They are working to introduce legislation after the upcoming two-week recess. Some Senate Republicans have backed the idea and introduced their own bills.

Supporters of limiting lawmakers’ ability to trade stocks -- an issue brought to the forefront early in the pandemic when some lawmakers sold securities -- span the political spectrum. Critics equate the practice to insider trading.

Sixty-three percent of voters support banning lawmakers from stock trading, according to a January Politico/Morning Consult poll. Sixty-nine percent of all Democrats and 58% of all Republicans back a ban.

But some lawmakers have expressed personal concerns about the more stringent proposals. Representative Bob Gibbs, an Ohio Republican, is among lawmakers who are emphasizing tightening transparency and disclosure rules over limits or bans on member financial trading.

Forced Losses

“How about the people like me? I’m in my late 60s. I’ve worked my whole life and I’ve tried to save and invest. Being forced to liquidate stocks in a down market could result in losses,” Gibbs, 67, who announced this week he is retiring at the end of this term, said. “You’re really decimating what kind of members you’re going to have. You’re going to have members who are young and don’t have any assets, and inexperienced, or you’re going to have the super-wealthy.”

The tighter scrutiny of lawmaker-related transactions in recent months have included traded stocks transactions exercised by her husband Paul Pelosi, though no illegalities have been alleged.

Representative Rodney Davis of Illinois, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, questions whether the speaker plans to move quickly.

“I’m interested to see if Speaker Pelosi will even be around to see her new proposal effective?” Davis said.

Pelosi has announced she is running for reelection this November for another two-year term representing her San Francisco-area district, but questions swirl about how long she intends to remain in Congress after this term.

Davis concedes he has concerns about some of the proposals, such as potentially requiring lawmakers to place their holdings into blind trusts, a costly undertaking.

Lofgren dismisses any suggestion House Democrats are slow-walking the issue. The California Democrat had Covid-19 last month and had to postpone the hearing now planned for Thursday.

But Lofgren acknowledged, “People have a lot of interest in it and, you know, we should move apace.”

