(Bloomberg) -- Congressional investigators are asking the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration what it’s doing to oversee mental health startups such as Cerebral Inc, calling the company’s business and prescribing practices “manipulative” and “aggressive,” according to a copy of a letter obtained by Bloomberg.

In the letter, the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform asked the DEA about the startups, which have rapidly expanded by offering online consultation with doctors and prescriptions for drugs such as Adderall and Xanax.

“The Committee respectfully requests information from the Drug Enforcement Administration to ensure you are focused on catching bad actors who take advantage of the current permissive regulatory structure,” committee Chairman Gerald Connolly said in the June 6 letter, which mentions Cerebral several times.

“Reports claim that some companies believe DEA will not or do not have the capacity to enforce its rules,” the letter states.

Cerebral did not reply to immediate request for comment.

Because of pandemic-era regulatory relaxations, remote prescribing of controlled substances for mental health treatments has been permitted over the last two years. Cerebral, the SoftBank-backed startup, became a leader in the field of remote prescribing for mental health ailments, such as depression and ADHD. The firm, which recently ousted its founder, is being investigated by the federal government for possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

