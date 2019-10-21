(Bloomberg) -- A House committee is looking into an internal Boeing survey of employees that indicated about one in three employees who responded felt “potential undue pressure” from managers when it came to safety-related approvals, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing documents it has reviewed.

Investigators from the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee received details of the November 2016 survey, which hadn’t been previously reported. An individual provided the survey results to the Congressional committee; they weren’t turned over as part of Boeing’s formal process of providing documents to Congress, the WSJ reports.

The survey wasn’t specifically focused on the 737 Max. It covered employees working on a range of airliners.

Boeing declined to comment to the WSJ on the survey. A company board member has said an internal review found no undue pressure that would have compromised safety, the WSJ says

