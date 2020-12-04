(Bloomberg) -- U.S. lawmakers are tentatively planning to introduce a one-week stopgap spending bill in order to avert a government shutdown after the current temporary funding measure expires on Dec. 11, according to a person familiar with the plan.

The bill would keep the government open through Dec. 18 as lawmakers continue work on a giant $1.4 trillion full-year spending bill to complete appropriations for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1. Congressional Republicans and Democrats both aim to attach a Covid-19 relief package to that 12-part omnibus spending bill.

The spending bill faces several obstacles to completion, including President Donald Trump’s demand for border-wall financing and a dispute over whether $12.5 billion in Veterans Affairs health funding should be allowed as an emergency above the budget cap.

The person familiar with the discussions said the stopgap idea is fluid, and could change if more progress is made on the spending bill in coming days.

