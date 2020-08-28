(Bloomberg) -- A congressional panel heard a bipartisan call for more funding to run elections as the U.S. Postal Service and state officials prepare for an unprecedented volume of mailed ballots for the November election.

“Congress needs to act swiftly, not only to fully fund our Postal Service, but to provide needed additional funds to states as we continue to prepare for record-breaking voter turnout this November,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told the House Committee on Homeland Security on Friday.

Benson’s Kentucky counterpart, Republican Michael Adams, agreed that more federal money would be welcome. “I would encourage you to do so again, but not at the expense of any strings attached, red tape, or direction in how to run the elections,” he said, noting that overseeing ballot processing is a job for states.

The hearing is the latest development in what’s become a political football in Washington. President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked expanded voting by mail, saying -- without offering evidence -- that it could lead to fraud. His pick as postmaster general, Republican donor Louis DeJoy, became a magnet for Democratic criticism over what he characterized as an efficiency campaign to address longstanding financial losses.

That drive involved slowing deliveries and removing equipment from some facilities, stoking concerns about a purposeful effort to undermine ballot processing. DeJoy called a halt to the initiative until after the election and promised that delivering ballots would be the top priority for the Postal Service.

Funding Bill

The House held a rare Saturday session to pass legislation that would roll back any changes made at the Postal Service since January and provide $25 billion in new funding. Twenty-six Republicans joined with the Democratic majority to approve the bill, which was opposed by Trump, but it’s unlikely to even get a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Trump is “waging an attack on the Postal Service to serve his own political interests,” Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the committee, said at the hearing. The president “must stop peddling disinformation that could suppress voter participation and undermine confidence in election results,” he said.

The top Republican on the committee, Mike Rogers, said there was no need for the hearing in part because the panel doesn’t oversee the post office. He said the session was aimed at bolstering Democratic “conspiracy theories.” He called voting by mail “the least secure method,” and blamed states for setting “unrealistic deadlines” for delivering ballots.

Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, dismissed claims that voting by mail invites fraud. He said it has “has proven to be an incredibly safe and secure method.”

