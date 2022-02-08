(Bloomberg) -- Two senators working to draw up potential sanctions on Russia said they left a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that the U.S. and Germany are on the same page about Ukraine. However, an agreement on how Congress should respond to any Russian aggression remains elusive.

Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, who met with the German leader Monday night, characterized Scholz as “very resolute” about working with the U.S. and other NATO allies. Menendez said that “means the end of Nord Stream if Russia invades.”

Menendez and Senator Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations panel, have been at the center of weeks-long negotiations on when and how to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany and whether Russia should face any penalties now -- regardless of whether Moscow does anything.

The U.S. and U.K. say Russia has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border of Ukraine, though the Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack.

Both lawmakers are trying to get something done before the Senate leaves for a recess. Even if a deal is reached in the coming days, it could be weeks before any bill can clear Congress because the House is set to leave Washington until the end of February. “We’re running out of runway here,” Risch said.

President Joe Biden at a news conference with Scholz Monday said Nord Stream 2 would be stopped if Russian President Vladimir Putin orders an invasion of Ukraine. “We will bring an end to it,” the president said, without elaborating on how that process might unfold.

The project was initially expected to start operations by the end of 2019, but it has faced multiple regulatory obstacles.

Along with action against the pipeline, Republicans and Democrats were divided over whether to impose some sanctions on Russia now. “There’s still a question of what sanctions, what very targeted sanctions would go into effect now,” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said.

Van Hollen said the most punishing sanctions, those that would target the Russian banking system and major economic sectors should be “prospective. That’s the only way you get the deterrent effect.”

