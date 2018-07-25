(Bloomberg) -- U.S. lawmakers are considering potential legislation that would give the federal government greater oversight of the money that Congress is allocating to Puerto Rico’s bankrupt electric utility and allow it to monitor a plan to depoliticize the agency, according to a committee aide.

The House Natural Resources Committee is set to discuss the issue Wednesday during a hearing. The potential legislation contradicts Governor Ricardo Rossello’s assertions that the federal government wants to take over and operate the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority.

The utility known as Prepa is struggling from years of mismanagement, crippling debt and aging infrastructure that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Maria. It received federal aid to help rebuild from the storm.

Rather than a complete federal takeover of Prepa, some lawmakers want legislation that would have a person or entity oversee money that Washington is allocating to the utility. It would also help overhaul the utility to make it less subject to local politics, according to the committee aide, who asked not to be identified.

Federal lawmakers want Prepa to be able to operate without interference from island officials. Rossello earlier this month asked the utility’s board members to resign unless they reduced a $750,000 salary for an incoming chief executive officer. That candidate ended up quitting before starting the job.

While the committee invited Rossello to testify today in D.C., it is unlikely the governor will be there because his schedule says he’s holding an 11 a.m. press conference in San Juan.

