(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Congress struggled to agree on a bill to impose preemptive sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell questioning whether new measures would influence President Vladimir Putin’s decisions.

European Union member states say they agree Russia will be subject to tough sanctions if it invades Ukraine, but the bloc’s executive body has not provided written details of the plans to the 27 nations.

Any EU action would require unanimous backing from its members, and diplomats say the details have been withheld to avoid leaks that would tip its hand to Russia or highlight differences between its states.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it plans to attack Ukraine, while the U.K. and U.S. say Russia has massed almost 130,000 troops close to the border.

Russia Stocks Advance for Second Day (8:35 a.m.)

The dollar-denominated RTS Index climbed 1.7% with the MOEX Russia Index gaining 1.4%, after topping the world’s major indexes on Tuesday as investors returned to Russian risk assets to bet on the potential for defused tensions over Ukraine. The ruble gained 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he’d received assurances from Putin that he would not escalate the situation further with Ukraine. Even so, Russia later cast doubt on that claim.

Japan Ready to Divert Gas to Europe (5:10 a.m.)

The Japanese government has solidified a plan to divert some liquefied natural gas to Europe as tensions over Ukraine threaten to disrupt supply to the continent, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing an unidentified person.

There are concerns that Europe may run short of energy should the crisis escalate into a war. U.S. officials have asked Asian countries to help with supplies if a conflict erupts.

The continent would require far more than diverted cargoes from Japan to make up the loss of Russian gas. Russian shipments of gas to Europe and Turkey last year were more than one and a half times Japan’s LNG imports.

Blinken Kicks off Asia Tour Talking About Ukraine: (3:30 a.m.)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a week-long trip to Australia and Fiji by discussing the Ukraine-Russia crisis. He said that he had been on the phone with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, among others.

Despite the tensions in Europe, the U.S. will continue to focus on the Asia-Pacific region, Blinken told reporters en route to the Australian city of Melbourne, where he is to take part in meetings involving the so-called Quad group of nations -- the U.S., Australia, Japan and India.

Scholz Says Goal Is to ‘Prevent a War in Europe’ (7:53 p.m.)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that Europe’s diplomatic overtures to halt any escalation by the Kremlin were of paramount importance as he hosted Macron and Polish President Andrzej Duda in Berlin. “Our common goal is to prevent a war in Europe,” Scholz said ahead of the talks in the German capital.

Macron, fresh from a visit to Moscow and Kyiv, said re-engagement by Russia and Ukraine in the process to scale back violence in the eastern Donbas region was the only way forward.

Congress Is Stuck on Russia Sanctions (7:10 p.m.)

McConnell expressed skepticism about the effectiveness a sanctions bill would have in swaying Putin’s decisions on Ukraine.

“I don’t think Putin will be deterred by any piece of legislation in the Senate,” he said. McConnell said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should be blocked now and that President Joe Biden already has the authority he needs to enact sanctions.

Two senators are drawing up a sanctions package in Congress but one of the main sticking points is how to tackle Nord Stream 2, a controversial natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany. The project was ready to start operations last year, but it has faced regulatory obstacles.

EU Won’t Show Its Hand on Any Russian Sanctions (5:30 p.m.)

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, has taken the lead in mulling possible penalties for Russia should it invade Ukraine. But it has held back on providing written details to the 27 member nations, which would need to give their unanimous backing to any action, according to diplomats who asked not to be identified talking about the preparations.

Those diplomats said officials are shunning paper, as well as a group discussion within the bloc, to avoid leaks and highlighting potential differences between states. EU officials have also said concrete proposals would only be shared if Russia actually took action, since sanctions are not a tool for deterrence.

The lack of detail has limited the extent to which member states can prepare for the economic fallout at home from any sanctions, one EU diplomat said.

