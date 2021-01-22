(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House of Representatives will continue to pursue former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, its lawyer told a federal judge.

“The case is still live,” Douglas Letter, the House lawyer, said at a hearing in Washington on Friday.

It’s unclear whether the Biden administration will comply with a request, a Justice Department attorney, James Gilligan, said at the hearing. Under Trump, the administration fought House subpoenas for the returns, but it’s possible President Joe Biden will reverse that position.

“We still have no idea whether any conclusion has been reached by the new administration on that issue,” Gilligan said. “We don’t know whether any decision is imminent.”

The legal maneuvering dates to 2019, when the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Ways and Means sued to enforce its subpoenas for six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns, after the Trump administration refused to turn over the information.

Trump’s lawyers are concerned the Justice Department under Biden will reverse the previous administration’s position and simply hand over the records. At Friday’s hearing, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden granted the Trump lawyers’ request for a 72-hour window before any documents are released.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.