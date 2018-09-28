Almost 200 Congressional Democrats got a go-ahead from a judge to pursue a lawsuit claiming that Donald Trump is violating a Constitutional ban on receiving benefits from foreign governments without their permission while he’s president.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington on Friday denied a Justice Department request to dismiss the lawsuit, filed last year by Connecticut’s Richard Blumenthal and other members of the House and Senate. The judge ruled they have legal standing to pursue their claim, while deferring his decision on the merits of the dispute.

It’s another loss for the president who is fighting claims in three courts that he’s illegally profiting from his position. He twice failed to have a Maryland federal court lawsuit thrown out, where the state’s attorney general and his District of Columbia counterpart claim Trump is illegally taking payments from foreign and state governments at his Washington hotel.

The congressional Democrats are seeking an order compelling Trump to notify Congress when he’s offered an emolument, giving them the option to vote on whether he can accept it. Blumenthal has called the emoluments clauses the Constitution’s "premier anti-corruption provision."

Justice Department spokeswoman Kelly Laco said, “We believe this case should be dismissed, and we will continue to defend the president in court." The White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Blumenthal called the judge’s ruling a “a triumph for the rule of law” during a conference call with reporters and said it would prove that no president is above the law. New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler, who joined in the suit, declined to immediately comment on the court’s decision.

The judge’s ruling was welcomed by Laurence Tribe, a constitutional scholar who has been fighting the president in court and on Twitter.