(Bloomberg) -- Congressional leaders from both parties called for Attorney General William Barr to release as many details as possible about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final report, with Democrats urging that the entire document be made public.

“The attorney general has said he intends to provide as much information as possible," said Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a statement. "As I have said previously, I sincerely hope he will do so as soon as he can, and with as much openness and transparency as possible.”

Mueller submitted his still-secret final report to Barr late Friday afternoon. The attorney general said in a letter to House and Senate Judiciary Committee leaders that he may be able to provide lawmakers with the special counsel’s principal conclusions “as soon as this weekend.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint statement calling for the entire report to be made public. They warned Barr against letting the White House suppress pieces of it, saying the public has a right to the truth.

"It is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress," they wrote. "Attorney General Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any ‘sneak preview’ of Special Counsel Mueller’s findings or evidence, and the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public."

