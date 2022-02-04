(Bloomberg) -- Some members of congressional staff have started signing petitions to form a union, extending an unprecedented wave of organizing among U.S. political workers.

Legislative employees want collective bargaining power to negotiate over issues including diversity, Covid-19 safety and sexual harassment protections, and stagnant pay that can be as low as $29,000 a year, according to members of the organizing committee of the fledgling Congressional Workers Union.

The group, whose members requested anonymity because they lack legal protections to organize, has been organizing confidentially for a year, and is now working to sign up majorities of staff working with certain members of Congress. They plan to ask those lawmakers within the coming weeks to voluntarily recognize the group. The organization is not currently affiliated with any other existing labor union.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have voiced support for the union drive, as have other Democratic members of Congress.

Pelosi’s spokesman, Drew Hammill said in a tweet that staff “have the right to organize.”

“If and when staffers choose to exercise that right, they would have Speaker Pelosi’s full support,” Hammill said.

Representative Andy Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said in a tweet that he’s planning to introduce legislation next week to let congressional staff form a union.

Workers on several Democratic political campaigns began winning collective bargaining in the 2018 campaign, a trend that then spread to presidential campaigns including those of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Last month the Democratic National Committee said it would recognize and bargain with a Service Employees International Union affiliate representing its employees, while the Teamsters union announced that it had signed up a majority of staff at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Employees say unionization will benefit lawmakers as well by helping reduce turnover and recruit and retain a diverse staff. The Congressional Workers Union is urging Congress to ratify a regulation that would extend organizing protections to lawmakers’ staffs, but in the meantime says it will press for individual members of Congress to voluntarily recognize unions of their employees.

Workers say organizing efforts gained momentum in recent weeks thanks to anonymous discussions on the Instagram page “Dear White Staffers,” where staffers share stories such as struggling to pay rent.

