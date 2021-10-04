(Bloomberg) -- TikTok Inc. Chief Executive Chew Shou Zi should visit Connecticut to meet parents and teachers about “dangerous content” spreading on the social media platform, the state’s attorney general said.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said a new “challenge” going viral on the app to “slap a teacher” is endangering educators.

This is the latest TikTok trend “encouraging lawlessness, self-harm and reckless, dangerous pranks” in schools, Tong said, adding that an earlier “Devious Licks” challenge had led to one school in the state closing temporarily last month.

“I respectfully request that you come to Connecticut to meet parents, educators and myself to hear firsthand the impact your business has had on our communities, and to share with us what more you will do to protect our youth,” Tong wrote.

TikTok Wades Into NFTs With Lil Nas X Headlining Collection

To view the source of this information click here

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.