(Bloomberg) -- Residents of Norwich, Connecticut, will vote Tuesday on whether to gamble with their tax dollars by issuing bonds to cover swelling pension obligations, amid a record year for sales of such debt.

Voters are being asked to approve issuing $145 million of securities to cover Norwich’s pension obligation, after retirement costs almost tripled in the past decade. With interest rates in the municipal market near historic lows, officials expect the earnings from investing that sum will exceed the borrowing cost.

“In my 63 years of existence, 32 years of which was in the banking industry, I have never seen interest rates this low,” said Michael Gualtieri, treasurer of the city of about 40,000 in southeastern Connecticut. “I don’t know if we will ever see them this low again or perhaps in my lifetime.”

Ninety-three municipalities have sold debt in 2021 to finance their unfunded pension obligations to retirees, the highest number year-to-date in records starting in 1999, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The combined amount of $11.4 billion is the most since a peak in 2003, which included a $10 billion Illinois sale.

The push comes amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will announce a taper of its bond purchases this week and raise its benchmark rate from near zero next year.

Norwich expects it can borrow at 3%, and earn 6.25% on its pension investments over the long term. The difference would net $43 million in savings in today’s dollars over 30 years. Norwich would break even if it earns 3% to 3.25% on its investments, said city Comptroller Josh Pothier.

“Pension-obligation bonds amount to gambling with future taxpayer funds,” said Lisa Washburn, a managing director at research firm Municipal Market Analytics. “If investment returns beat what the pension plan assumed, then the taxpayer has a lower obligation, and if not, the taxpayer owes more.”

$3.8 Trillion Gap

States and local-government pension funds have about $3.8 trillion less than needed to cover benefits promised to retirees, about the same as their bond debt, according to Fed data. The gap is a result of decades of underfunding, sub-par investment returns and record low bond yields that inflate liabilities.

Norwich’s annual pension costs have increased to $12.8 million this year from $4.7 million in 2012, forcing the city to cut other spending. The city’s pension lost 24% during the recession caused by the financial crisis of 2008, compounding years of contribution shortfalls.

“Councils kicked the can down the road,” said Gualtieri, the treasurer, who was elected in 2015.

The city council started increasing pension contributions in 2014 by as much as 15% a year, reaching the full actuarially required contribution last year.

Norwich also reduced its assumed rate of return on pension assets to 7.25% from 8.25% from 2013 to 2019, and will lower it further to 6.25% if voters approve the pension bond. It’s returned an annualized 6.98% over the past 20 years, according to data from Pothier.

Lowering the discount rate increases the value of a pension’s future liabilities. Wall Street and pension-fund managers have reduced expectations for future investment returns because of a long decline in interest rates and slow economic growth. Norwich’s $225 million pension is 59% funded, according to the city’s 2020 financial statement. That compares with about 73% for 200 major state and local government pension plans, according to the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College.

Backfire Scenario

Pension-bond deals can backfire if municipalities borrow and invest a lump sum right before stock-market declines, swelling their deficits. With stocks at record highs, the risk is acute.

To guard against that pitfall, Norwich will invest bond proceeds gradually into stocks, bonds and real estate over 18 to 36 months. It plans to sell the debt in February, according to Pothier.

The city is also putting $13.7 million, its budgeted pension payment next year, into a reserve fund to provide a buffer against big pension-cost increases if the market slumps. The city will tap the reserve if the annual pension cost increases more than 3%. In years where the pension contribution falls because investment returns beat targets, the savings will be used to shore up the reserve fund.

Milliman Inc., Norwich’s actuary, modeled 10,000 random investment-return scenarios over the next 30 years and found the city would exhaust the pension reserve in just 14% of them and would save money by issuing the pension bonds in 70%.

In addition to the risk of making an ill-timed investment, pension-obligation bonds reduce a municipality’s capacity to borrow and create a fixed cost that could reduce its ability to manage a budget crunch, S&P Global Ratings said in an October report. Cities with overfunded pensions could also face calls by public-employee unions to raise benefits that might now be perceived as affordable, according to the report.

Pothier said he he wasn’t concerned about a push to increase benefits. Since 2018, the city has lifted the employee contribution, eliminated or reduced survivorship benefits and cut the benefit multiplier, a factor that determines retirees’ annuity.

“The bargaining units understand the importance and seriousness of having a sustainable retirement plan,” Pothier said.

