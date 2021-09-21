(Bloomberg) -- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said he wants to extend the statewide school mask mandate from its Sept. 30 expiration date as the delta variant continues to drive up Covid rates.

“We’re going to do that a little bit longer.” said Lamont in a Tuesday interview on Bloomberg Television. “I got to work with my friends in the legislature on that.”

Lamont didn’t respond when asked whether he’d require vaccines for eligible schoolchildren, a policy adopted by Los Angeles but spurned by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“What I can tell you is our schools are open,” he said on the sidelines of the Greenwich Economic Forum, an investment conference. “A lot of families started moving to Connecticut because they wanted their kids in schools and we’re able to do that safely.”

So far this school year there have been “very few quarantines, almost none, mainly because teachers are vaccinated and kids are wearing a mask. We’re going to do that a little bit longer so our kids can stay in school and their parents can get back to work,” he said.

Lamont also said President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill would help improve railroad service from Connecticut to New York and that he was pushing for a change to the $10,000 cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes.

