(Bloomberg) -- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont proposed a $24.2 billion budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 that boosts spending for state colleges and universities whose enrollment has dropped during the pandemic.

The budget, an increase of about 7.9% over the current year’s spending plan, also includes $160 million to reimburse towns for reducing property taxes on motor vehicles and $47.4 million for employee wage increases. Additionally, Lamont has proposed reducing a mill rate cap on motor vehicle property taxes to 29 mills from 45 mills, cutting taxes on an estimated 1.7 million vehicles in 103 towns and cities.

A mill rate of one mill means that owners of real, personal and motor vehicle property are taxed at a rate of $1 on every $1,000 of assessed taxable property.

“We’re also going to cut taxes on automobiles so no one is struggling to pay more for a Honda in Hartford than a Hummer in Harwinton,” Lamont said in a State of the State address Wednesday.

Since 2020, enrollment has dropped by more than 17% at the state’s community colleges and more than 13% at its public universities. Lamont’s budget includes $65 million for tuition assistance and aid to the institutions. Beyond revenue losses triggered by the pandemic, Connecticut’s state colleges and university system is also facing higher salary costs from collective bargaining.

On the transportation front, Lamont’s plan includes about $1.4 million for new express rail service to New York City from New Haven. The service, which will make four stops instead of the five made before the pandemic, will reduce travel time by 10 minutes, to 1 hour and 36 minutes. However, the number of express trains will be reduced to 21 from 28 before the pandemic.

