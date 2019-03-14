19m ago
Connecticut's Top Court Says Remington Must Face Sandy Hook Suit
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Connecticut’s top court said Remington Arms Co. must face a lawsuit by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, saying the company’s marketing of military-style Bushmaster weapons may make it liable.
