(Bloomberg) -- Four female track and field athletes won’t get their day in court to challenge Connecticut’s rule allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports after a federal appeals court ruled the women lost their legal basis to sue when they graduated from high school.

The decision by the 2nd Circuit US Court of Appeals Friday upheld last year’s trial judge’s ruling that threw out the challenge as legally pointless because the girls no longer compete in high school sports.

The ruling is the first appellate decision to address the issue of transgender athletes competing in girls’ sports. According to lgbtmap.org, at least 18 states have passed or introduced legislation to ban transgender females from competing against biological girls. They include Idaho, Indiana, West Virginia and Utah, where court orders currently block those restrictions while challenges play out.

More than 150 prominent female professional athletes – including Billie Jean King, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, and WNBA players Layshia Clarendon and Brianna Turner – urged the 2nd Circuit to uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit. Ten prominent medical associations, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, filed similar papers in support of transgender athletes.

“Sports thrives on diversity,” the professional athletes said in their filing. School sports provide “opportunities to forge a sense of belonging, connectedness, and contribution” that benefits all aspects of school and throughout life.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys argued Connecticut’s inclusive policy penalized outstanding female athletes who — without the presence of transgender competitors — would’ve won state and regional titles that could’ve opened doors to greater recruitment and scholarship packages at higher-ranked universities. They said the rule should be thrown out to prevent a future where girls “disappear from the victory podium” because of transgender competitors.

Roger Brooks, an attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom, said during a Sept. 29 hearing that, as a law firm recruiter he often looked at high-school athletic records when evaluating resumes. “High-level accomplishments matter on CVs for life,” he said, because they stand out as hallmarks of dedication and sacrifice.

One of the plaintiffs lost four state championships to transgender athletes “when she was in fact the fastest female on the track,” Brooks told the judges. “It’s universally agreed that records matter, that trophy shelves exist because records matter.”

The court disagreed. “The psychic satisfaction of winning doesn’t cut it” as a legally valid reason to sue, Circuit Judge Denny Chin wrote in a 29-page opinion.

Joshua Block, a lawyer for the transgender athletes, argued Title IX should be interpreted as requiring equal treatment not only of girls but also transgender females. He also pointed out that the plaintiffs beat their transgender competitors in several meets, even if they fell short at some state championships.

The plaintiffs also asked the court to “correct” athletic records in specific competitions to reassign championship titles originally awarded to transgender competitors.

The appellate court denied that request, saying the plaintiffs’ complaints they’d lose out on future jobs without state championship titles was “too speculative.”

“Plaintiffs have not shown that their employment prospects are likely to be any different, given that a simple internet search would reveal to the prospective employer this controversy about the records,” Chin wrote.

Brooks argued that even the Olympics will alter race results if athletes are found to have broken the rules. The school interests’ attorneys countered that the transgender athletes didn’t break any rules because they competed in compliance with policies in effect at the time.

“There’s no mechanism to make them the winner” retroactively of races won by transgender competitors, Peter Murphy, an attorney for Connecticut’s school interests, said at the September hearing. “The times are the times.”

The judges agreed, saying the only way to remedy the biological females’ claims of being deprived of the “chance to be champions” was monetary damages or “an injunction requiring do-overs of the races.”

Since the Connecticut schools were staging athletic competitions under then current gender guidance by federal education authorities - which the court noted have “fluctuated with the changes in presidential administrations” - the defendants couldn’t be penalized financially for violating policies they believed they were following.

The case is Soule v Connecticut Association of Schools, Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (Connecticut).

