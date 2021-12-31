(Bloomberg) -- Connells Ltd. has agreed to buy struggling U.K. realtor Countrywide Plc after prevailing in a bidding war with a private equity firm.

Connells, a privately owned property firm, will pay 395 pence per share in a cash deal that values Countrywide at about 134 million pounds ($183 million), according to a company statement on Thursday. That’s a premium of about 172% over the share price before the offer period began in November. The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.

Private equity firm Alchemy Partners had also pursued Countrywide, but its takeover bid faced resistance from activist shareholder Catalist Partners, which owns about 10.5% of the realtor. Alchemy made an improved offer on Dec. 2, but Countrywide’s board has decided not to pursue it, according to the statement.

Countrywide said in October that it was in “urgent need of recapitalization” to reduce debt and strengthen its finances to weather the pandemic-fueled economic slump. Traditional real estate brokers such as Countrywide had struggled even before Covid-19 effectively froze the property market earlier this year, with tax hikes and uncertainty around Brexit curbing demand for homes.

All of Countrywide’s lenders will be repaid in full under the deal, and Connells will invest in the company’s technology and branch network.

