(Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips is concerned about overall levels of U.S. oil production growth getting too big, especially after recent announcements of Permian Basin increases from Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

The U.S. will add as much as 900,000 barrels of oil a day over the course of this year, Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance said on a conference call, upgrading his prior forecast by about 100,000 barrels.

U.S. growth is “right at the front of our mind,” he said. “If you’re not worried about it you should be.”

