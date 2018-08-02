(Bloomberg) -- The Czech central bank is poised to stage back-to-back interest-rate increases for the first time in 11 years and unveil a new forecast outlining a faster-than-expected path of rising borrowing costs.

After leading Europe with four rate hikes in the past year, policy makers in Prague are extending their push to cool the economy and rein in inflation that’s unexpectedly surged above the 2 percent target. Seventeen out of 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast the benchmark rate rising by a quarter-point to 1.25 percent on Thursday. The others predict no change.

With most money-market investors also betting on an August rate increase, the main focus will be on the quarterly update of economic forecasts and the currency outlook. The koruna has strengthened less than forecast and failed to deliver the monetary tightening expected by the central bank this year. That may push rate setters toward completing a “mental reversal” by shifting their emphasis to higher borrowing costs, according to Jan Bures, the chief economist at brokerage Patria Finance.

“It would be a clear signal to the market that it doesn’t intend to sit back and wait for a stronger currency any longer, but that it wants to help the koruna to at least stop losing ground,” he said.

The June rate increase initially failed to spark koruna appreciation, as it got caught up in capital outflows from emerging markets because of increasing tension around the simmering global trade war. The currency has since gained, but the average exchange rate still remains about 4 percent weaker against the euro than the central bank’s projection for all of the third quarter. It traded little changed at 25.586 to the euro at 8:32 a.m. in Prague.

The exchange rate offers an “opportunity to continue with rate hikes, which are desirable for both our monetary-policy and financial-stability goals,” board member Vojtech Benda said in an interview last week.

Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl, the leading voice for monetary tightening on the seven-member policy panel, told the Euro magazine that interest rates need to keep rising because wage growth and increasing property prices will further fuel inflation.

Read more:Vojtech Benda expects debate on another rate increase in AugustMojmir Hampl says borrowing costs need to continue rising Central bank Chief Economist Tomas Holub signals steeper rate path

Among the minority of analysts predicting no rate change in August were the Prague team at Raiffeisen Bank International AG, who said that the June hike had already addressed the spike in inflation. Another argument for staying put, they added, is the fact that the koruna has actually strengthened since the June meeting.

Consecutive hikes would mean that the central bank “indirectly admits a panic reaction to current developments,” Raiffeisenbank analyst Frantisek Taborsky said in a note.

(Updates with koruna rate in fifth paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Peter Laca in Prague at placa@bloomberg.net;Krystof Chamonikolas in Prague at kchamonikola@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Balazs Penz at bpenz@bloomberg.net, ;Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, Andrew Langley

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.