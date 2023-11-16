The $9 billion deal is a 'second place trophy' for both Glencore, and Teck shareholders: CIO

Glencore’s planned acquisition of Teck’s coal mining operations has raised environmental concerns for a Canadian conservation organization.

This week, Glencore announced it would acquire a 77 per cent stake in Vancouver-based Teck Resources’ coal business for US$6.93 billion.

Randal Macnair, Elk Valley conservation coordinator for the Kootenay-based conservation group Wildsight, said the deal “raises a number of concerns” for the region.

“I hope to see the federal regulatory bodies take a very serious look at this and determine what the benefits and downsides are from a Canadian perspective,” he told BNNBloomberg.ca in a television interview.

“We'll keep on top of that, and it's our intent to make sure that the federal government and by proxy, the provincial government, really does their homework as far as this is concerned.”

Macnair said his organization is still assessing the deal and what it means for the region.

“We will definitely be in touch with the province and the feds as far as our thoughts and position on it,” he said.

ENVIRONMENTAL HISTORY

Glencore has faced a series of environmental issues within its Canadian operations.

Glencore has tried to balance its highly profitable coal mining operation against its own climate goals. The company has promised to cut its coal output, cut emissions and shift its focus to mining the metals needed for the green energy transition, though shareholders have shown waning interest in the plan.

In 2022, the company faced pressure from Quebec’s public health department after a report found arsenic emissions from a copper smelter in Rouyn-Noranda were 55 times higher than the standard safe level.

Meanwhile, Glencore’s plan for an open pit mine in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. never got off the ground after the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ruled the “significant adverse environmental effects” of the project could not be mitigated.

“Glencore doesn't have exactly a stellar human environmental rights track record throughout the globe,” Macnair said.

When asked about those environmental concerns, Glencore directed BNNBloomberg.ca to a statement from earlier this week announcing the Teck deal, in which Glencore said it was committed to mitigating “impacts on the environment,” and called itself “world-class Canadian steelmaking coal producer with a focus on social and environmental responsibility.”

The company also committed to conserving or rehabilitating “at least three hectares for every one hectare affected by its mining activities,” while providing a 50-per-cent boost to water treatment research and committing for net-zero emissions by 2050.

WATER QUALITY CONCERNS

Macnair has concerns over the future of the International Joint Commission, which is in charge of maintaining water quality among waterways that cross the U.S.-Canada border, among other initiatives.

Teck has faced its own criticisms surrounding international waterways. Pollution from one of its mines seeping into the waterways of Montana and Idaho have become a sore spot for Canada-U.S. relations. In March, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden both committed to “reduce and mitigate” water contamination in the area.

Despite the water issue, Macnair said he would still prefer Teck out of Glencore’s hands.

“Whereas we've got lots of concerns about Teck -- and we've certainly raised those concerns…-- Teck as a known entity, it's Canadian,” Macnair said. “We can walk down the streets and communicate with them. Glencore is obviously a large multinational corporation that we don't have experience with and its track record speaks for itself.”

In a statement, Teck Resources also pointed to Glencore’s commitment to water quality research, emissions and land conservation.

“This transaction ensures continued socially and environmentally responsible steelmaking coal operations, while creating significant enhanced benefits for Canada and B.C.,” the statement reads.

Earlier this week, Teck Resources CEO Jonathan Price touted Glencore’s commitment to “maintaining or enhancing” Teck’s social and environmental programs.

“We see this very much as the responsible separation that we've been looking for and we believe that the commitments that Glencore has put forward here are very good for the Elk Valley, for British Columbia and good for Canada,” he told BNN Bloomberg on Tuesday.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

The deal still requires federal approval and approval from 10 other jurisdictions, including the countries where Glencore ships its coal.

In a statement, the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation said it does not have jurisdiction to block the takeover, but is “actively engaged” with all parties involved.

“Glencore has made commitments around a headquarters in Vancouver, a regional office in Sparwood, and to work with First Nations,” Josie Osborne, minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, wrote in the statement.

“It is our expectation that Glencore would meet those commitments and retain existing commitments to environmental stewardship and water quality – working in alignment with our high standards on environmental regulations and collaboration with First Nations.”

In speaking to reporters in the aftermath of the news, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government would review the deal and consult with the province, while doing its due diligence on the takeover.

“Of course, environmental issues are very, very important for us, as are the rights of Indigenous people,” she said on Tuesday.

Macnair also envisions taking the opportunity to push governments for stronger regulations when it comes to the Public Interest Bonding Strategy, which requires companies to pay for all environmental cleanup of industrial projects in the province.

“The bonding for cleanup of B.C. mines is woefully inadequate and this will certainly be an opportunity to press again for bonding,” he said.

In an emailed statement Thursday, a spokesperson for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said Glencore’s acquisition “will be reviewed on its merits, based on an assessment of the overall economic benefit for Canada,” but could not comment further due to confidentiality restrictions.

With files from Bloomberg News