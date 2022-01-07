(Bloomberg) -- The conservative social media app Parler, best known for its use by the mob that ransacked the U.S. Capitol last year, has raised $20 million in new funding, according to a filing on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The app, which has been touted as a safe haven for conservatives looking for alternatives to Facebook and Twitter, was pulled from app stores operated by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google following the insurrection, but has since been reinstated by Apple.

U.K. conservative George Farmer, who was named as the social media app’s new CEO last spring, has been tasked with rebuilding the platform in the aftermath of the controversy.

Parler’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was reported earlier by Axios.

