(Bloomberg) -- Jacob Wohl, a conservative activist who became a prominent online supporter of President Donald Trump, is wanted in Riverside County, California, on charges he sold false securities.

An arrest warrant was issued by local prosecutors on Aug. 19, according to court records. The alleged sale of false securities dates back to 2016. The warrant was first reported by the Daily Beast.

Wohl, 21, gained attention two years ago when Trump retweeted his comments linking the president to record-setting financial markets. Wohl was later banned from Twitter.

“President Trump alone has succeeded in bringing the Stock Market, Small Business Index and Consumer Comfort to ALL TIME HIGHS! #MAGA,” was one of Wohl’s tweets that the president retweeted in August 2017. Top executives were leaving Trump’s business council at the same time over his response to a violent confrontation between neo-Nazis and counter-demonstrators in Virginia.

Meet Trump’s Latest Market Whisperer: 19-Year-Old Jacob Wohl

Wohl and a business partner, using a company called Montgomery Assets, tried to sell a $100,000 note with a 17 percent rate of return to an undercover investigator in Riverside, according to a declaration filed with the arrest warrant. The Arizona Corporation Commission shut Wohl’s business in 2017.

To contact the reporter on this story: Edvard Pettersson in Los Angeles at epettersson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg, Joe Schneider

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.