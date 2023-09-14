(Bloomberg) -- Texas Republican Chip Roy is working to find a compromise spending bill that would allow Congress to avoid a government shutdown, according to a person familiar with his efforts.

Roy and his allies are trying to garner enough support for a package containing a modified Defense spending bill, a Justice Department spending bill with gun policy provisions and a border bill that would also fund the government in the short-term.

Such a bill would be unacceptable to the Democratic-led Senate but passing it in the House could be the first step to a compromise stopgap bill.

It isn’t clear whether Roy’s bill also would contain provisions to strip funding from the investigations into former President Donald Trump as some conservatives have demanded, the person said.

House lawmakers are set to leave Washington Thursday with no clear plan to avoid a looming government shutdown after the end of the current fiscal year on September 30.

Roy played a key role as a conduit between leadership and the conservative House Freedom Caucus during the debt ceiling battle.

The House so far has been unable to pass any of the 12 annual bills that typically fund the government, except one covering military construction and veterans affairs. Hardliners are also opposed to a stopgap measure on Oct. 1 without conservative policies attached, threatening to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his role if he allows a vote on such a bill.

