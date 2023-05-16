(Bloomberg) -- A UK Conservative Party donor was named by a judge as “a person of importance” to court proceedings investigating a massive money laundering scheme.

Javad Marandi was a large investor in a pharmaceutical firm scrutinized by the authorities over its role in funneling funds out of Azerbaijan and to the UK. He was named following a National Crime Agency probe into the Azerbaijan Laundromat, which resulted in the forfeiture of millions of pounds.

Marandi, a British citizen who gave more than £600,000 ($751,650) to the Conservatives, was never a party to the forfeiture proceedings, and never investigated by the NCA. There is not a “shred of evidence” to support the findings by the London judge, his spokesperson said.

The case stems from court proceedings that ended in early 2021. Investigators seized around £5.6 million of frozen funds from British bank accounts linked to an Azeri politician after a court ruled that some of the monies were probably derived from criminal conduct.

The NCA moved to investigate the Azerbaijan laundromat after reports that the international money-laundering scheme funneled dirty cash out of the country through the UK, enabling the flow of about $3 billion in cash.

Investigators said that the money had been moved through a complex network of shell companies that operated bank facilities in Estonia and Latvia. Some of these transfers were accompanied by documents purporting to show legitimate business transactions, the court ruling shows.

But the judge found “overwhelming evidence” that these documents were entirely fictitious and masked money laundering, the NCA said at the time.

Marandi, whose political donations came between between 2014 and 2020, lost an 18-month bid to keep his name out of the public domain after the BBC and Evening Standard newspaper challenged it in court.

“Mr. Marandi and his businesses have been fully audited — with complete access to all records, institutions and third parties,” his spokesperson said. Three separate reports “have each unequivocally found there to be not a shred of evidence to support a series of conclusions by the judge.”

He was an investor in one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Azerbaijan, Avromed, which the NCA alleged was involved in switching legitimate funds to “illegitimately-sourced” ones, according to a ruling by the judge at Westminster Magistrates Court. The NCA alleged that Avromed received over $138 million of funds derived from “money laundering offenses.”

Marandi held a 35% stake in Avromed and sold his holding in 2017, according to his lawyers.

Lawyers for the Azeri politician said that all the funds came from legitimate business activities and were used to pay suppliers and dividends. But the judge said at least some of the funds derived from criminal conduct and should be forfeited.

Marandi’s lawyers told the court he strenuously denied that he had been involved in money laundering or other unlawful conduct. The Conservative Party declined to comment.

“No one wants to see dirty money flowing through London,” UK minister Chris Philp said in the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, declining to comment on law enforcement activities.

“UK electoral law sets out a stringent regime of donations controls to ensure that only those with a legitimate interest can make donations and that those donations are transparent,” he said.

(Updates with comment from government minister in final paragraphs.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.