(Bloomberg) -- A U.K. Conservative Party lawmaker has been found guilty of committing assault on a boy in 2008 by a London jury.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who has represented the city of Wakefield in northern England since 2019, was found guilty of sexually assaulting the teenager at a house in Staffordshire prior to him becoming a politician, the Crown Prosecution Service said Monday.

Khan tried to force the then 15-year-old to drink alcohol before assaulting him during a house party, prosecutors said during the trial.

The prosecution lawyer told jurors that Khan touched the boy while he lay in his pajamas in bed. Khan “stood by the bunk bed” and touched the boy’s “legs and reached for his groin,” Sean Larkin said.

The teenager immediately told his parents and a police report was made but the victim did not want to proceed. He reported the matter to the police again shortly after Khan was voted in as a Member of Parliament in 2019.

“I am pleased that the jury have accepted the victim’s compelling evidence about the offense committed by Khan,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of CPS special crime division, said. “We continue to urge all victims of sexual assault to come forward so justice can be served.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.