28m ago
Conservatives Leave Minister Out of Shortlist for London Mayor
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The most senior Conservative in the race to become the party’s nominee for Mayor of London failed to make the shortlist for the role.
The party said today that Daniel Korski, ex-adviser to a former Prime Minister David Cameron, Mozammel Hossain and London Assembly member Susan Hall will vie to be the Tories’ choice to replace Sadiq Khan. Paul Scully, minister for London in Rishi Sunak’s government, did not make the shortlist.
The election is due in 2024 and the Conservative candidate will be named in July after hustings and a members’ vote.
