(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives plumbed fresh depths in Bloomberg’s UK poll of polls on Tuesday, sinking to a rating not even seen during Liz Truss’s chaotic seven-week tenure.

With just 16 days to go until British voters head to the polling booths on July 4, the Tories were on 21.1% on Tuesday, down from 21.8% a day earlier, according to the Bloomberg composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies going back to January 2021.

As minor parties advanced, Labour fell a fraction to 42.7% — its lowest of the campaign so far, albeit with a lead in excess of 21 points that puts party leader Keir Starmer on course to replace Sunak as premier on July 5.

Brexit architect Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party continued its advance, logging a rating of 14.4%, a fresh record, while the Liberal Democrats led by Ed Davey are on 10.6%, their highest level of the campaign.

