The corroded relationship between the Bank of Canada and the main opposition Conservatives took a turn for the worse after a former leader of the party launched an effort to increase parliamentary oversight of the central bank.

Andrew Scheer, who led the Conservatives between 2017 and 2019, introduced a private member’s bill Wednesday that would remove the Bank of Canada’s exemption from scrutiny by the nation’s auditor general.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Saskatchewan lawmaker said the move would allow for “performance audits,” citing the central-bank’s purchasing of government and corporate bonds during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Bank of Canada has massively expanded the money supply in Canada,” Scheer said. “As a result, we’re seeing runaway inflation.”

While private member’s bills have low probabilities of passage, the move underscores the extent to which relations between the central bank and the Conservatives have become frayed. Inflation running at three-decade highs appears to be only stoking those tensions.

In 2020, Conservative lawmaker Pierre Poilievre -- a front-runner to become new leader of the party after last week’s ouster of Scheer’s successor, Erin O’Toole -- claimed the central bank’s asset-purchase program risked turning into an “ATM” for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s political agenda.

The Bank of Canada responded, many times, by saying it needed to buy up government debt through the pandemic to prevent a pick-up in interest rates that would have crippled the economy at a fragile time.

Macklem and his team, like policy makers at other central banks, say the bond purchases weren’t meant to fund the government but to ensure a strong recovery.

Currently, the Bank of Canada’s books are scrutinized by external auditors appointed by the Trudeau’s cabinet. According to the Auditor General of Canada’s website, parliamentarians use its reports “to oversee government activities and hold the federal government to account for its handling of public funds.”

The Bank of Canada’s balance sheet peaked in March last year, when it hit $575 billion (US$454 billion), but it’s come down since as short-term securities matured. The central bank still holds about $430 billion in federal government bonds, which is up by about $350 billion since the start of the pandemic.