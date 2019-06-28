VICTOR, N.Y. - Alcohol giant Constellation Brands Inc.'s latest quarterly revenues beat market expectations as its earnings were weighed down by a US$106-million loss in connection with its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

The U.S.-based maker of Corona beer and Kim Crawford wines posted net sales of US$2.1 billion for its financial first quarter of 2020, up from US$2.05 billion a year earlier and more than the US$2.07 billion expected by analysts.

Constellation reported a loss attributable to shareholders for the three-month period ended May 31 of US$245.4 million or US$1.30, down from a quarterly profit of US$743.8 million or $3.77 a year prior.

However, on a diluted comparable basis, Constellation reported earnings per share of US$2.21, up from US$2.20 a year ago and beating the US$2.04 expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Excluding Canopy Growth equity losses, the New York-based company says it earned US$2.40 per share during the quarter.

Constellation said its equity losses in connection with its significant stake in the Canadian cannabis company totalled US$106 million on a reported basis or US$54.4 million on a comparable basis.

