Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    Jul 1, 2020

    Constellation Brands reports US$177.9-million loss in first quarter

    The Associated Press

    Constellation Brands

    Bottles of wine produced by Constellation Brands, Inc., are shown at Premier Wine & Spirits in Williamsville, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2010. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Duprey

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    VICTOR, N.Y. -- Constellation Brands Inc. on Wednesday reported a loss of US$177.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Victor, New York-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were US$2.30 per share.

    The wine, liquor and beer company posted revenue of US$2.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was US$1.96 billion.

    Constellation Brands shares have fallen 11 per cent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 10 per cent in the last 12 months.