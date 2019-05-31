(Bloomberg) -- Modelo and Corona are now in the trade war’s cross hairs, and that’s bad news for Constellation Brands Inc.

The alcohol giant’s shares plunged on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to put tariffs of as much of 25% on goods coming across the border from Mexico. That would include the beer and tequila brands produced by Constellation, which has gotten a boost in recent years from the rising popularity of the Modelo brand in the U.S.

Constellation generates about two-thirds of its revenue from beer and produces the “vast majority” of it in Mexico, according to Ken Shea, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. That puts the company at risk as Trump threatens to escalate a trade war tied to concerns over illegal immigration.

Constellation could manage a proposed 5% tariff set to go into effect June 10, but a potential hike to 25% “poses a material risk to sales and earnings,” Shea said.

Constellation’s shares dropped as much as 8.6% to $171.27, the largest intraday drop in almost five months.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the tariff threat.

To contact the reporter on this story: Craig Giammona in New York at cgiammona@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anne Riley Moffat at ariley17@bloomberg.net, Lisa Wolfson, John J. Edwards III

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.