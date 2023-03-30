{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Mar 30, 2023

    Constellation Software reports US$152M Q4 profit, acquisitions help lift revenue

    The Canadian Press

    Bruce Campbell discusses Constellation Software

    Constellation Software Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$152 million, up from $124 million a year earlier, as acquisitions helped its revenue grow.

    The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to US$7.19 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

    The result compared with a profit of US$5.86 per diluted share in the last three months of 2021.

    Revenue totalled US$1.85 billion, up from US$1.38 billion a year earlier.

    Constellation says the increase in revenue was attributable to growth from acquisitions as it experienced organic growth of negative one per cent for the quarter.

    After adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates, the company says its organic revenue growth was four per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2023.