(Bloomberg) -- Constellation Brands Inc. will put more focus and investment into 11 core wine brands as it expects continued difficulties in the category, Chief Executive Officer Bill Newlands said on a fourth-quarter earnings call.

“We do not expect ongoing challenges in the wine-and-spirits category to immediately subside,” Newlands said, according to a transcript of a call about a quarter in which the company forecast that wine-and-spirits net sales would either decline or grow by only half a percentage point in 2025.

Newlands named Ruffino and Robert Mondavi’s offerings as among 11 brands that represented three-quarters of net sales in its wine-and-spirits business. Kim Crawford, Meiomi and the Prisoner are also among notable “central offerings,” he said.

The company has been researching consumer dynamics around critical brands in recent months. It also plans to accelerate investments to “revitalize the equity and support demand” for its largest mainstream brand, Woodbridge.

“Frankly, we’ve probably peanut-buttered our efforts a little too broadly in the past,” Newlands said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.