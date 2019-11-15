(Bloomberg) -- Chilean stocks rallied the most in almost two years and the peso headed for its best day in a decade on optimism an agreement over a new constitution will help end a wave of protests and riots that threatened to push the economy into recession.

The IPSA index rose as much as 6.9% after tumbling 13% since Oct. 18 when an increase in subway fares triggered the biggest street demonstrations in a generation as well as rioting and looting that led to more than 20 deaths and destruction to city centers across the nation.

While protesters have a long list of social-justice grievances, replacing a constitution that was penned during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet has become a key demand.

“The agreement improves visibility for the market versus what we had just 24 hours ago,” said Rodrigo Rojas, who manages $500 million at Toesca Asset Management. “We don’t know if this will put an end to all the protests but it will certainly help.”

Almost four weeks of protests had brought the IPSA index down to 13 times estimated earnings, the lowest since early 2016. Inversiones La Construccion SA, with interests in pension funds and healthcare, two industries in the cross-hairs of protesters, was one of the best performers, rose as much as 24% after plunging 38% since the unrest began. Builders Salfacorp SA and Besalco SA also surged.

The peso, which had fallen to record lows, surged 2.9%, the best performance among global currencies.

Swap rates in pesos plunged. By Thursday, the market had priced out almost any further easing as the peso rout continued. In a sharp about-face today, three-month swaps fell 10 basis points, the two-year fell 32 basis points, while five-year and 10-year swap rates dropped the most in at least a decade.

A key factor behind bullishness is that articles will have to be approved with a two thirds majority.

“Consensus on content will be needed,” Fernan Gonzalez, an analyst at Banchile, said in a note.

Property rights and independence of the central bank are likely to be included in the new constitution. “Equities should re-rate after the agreement and the sell-off,“ he said, naming Banco Santander Chile, Cencosud Shopping SA, Empresas CMPC SA, Enel Chile SA as its top picks.

The interest rates Chilean banks were prepared to pay to attract dollar deposits spiked to 3.26% on Thursday, matching the highest since 2017. That’s an 80-basis-point increase in a week.

