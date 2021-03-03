1h ago
Consumer Cash, Aussie GDP, Polish Rates: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Consumers in the world’s largest economies amassed $2.9 trillion in extra savings during Covid-related lockdowns, a vast cash hoard that creates the potential for a powerful recovery from the pandemic recession
- Meantime, Bloomberg Economics’ model suggests the main driver for bond market volatility is expectations of a more robust U.S. recovery
- Australia’s economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020 as households tapped their savings to consume and firms boosted investment, highlighting the nation’s successful pandemic response
- The ECB slowed emergency bond-buying last week, suggesting policy makers mostly relied on verbal interventions to stem rising yields
- Fed Governor Lael Brainard said it will take “some time” to meet the conditions needed for scaling back asset purchases
- Poland’s central bank will likely keep interest rates unchanged at a record low as it weighs the impact of accelerating inflation against the threat of new Covid-19 restrictions stifling economic growth
- Here’s a guide to China’s biggest political meeting of 2021
