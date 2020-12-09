(Bloomberg) -- A lobbying group that represents consumer-goods companies from Procter & Gamble Co. to General Mills Inc. says the industry’s employees need priority access to a vaccine as rising Covid-related absenteeism strains manufacturing capabilities.

The Consumer Brands Association has already sent about 40 letters to state and federal health officials such as the Centers for Disease Control requesting a comprehensive plan for distributing the vaccine to company workforces.

With 1.2 million employees across an industry that has boosted production of essential goods like disinfecting wipes and packaged food, the association has “serious concern” over the distribution process, said Bryan Zumwalt, its executive vice president of public affairs.

“We’re in a situation where unfortunately we may have to play whack-a-mole at the state level in trying to deal with each of the challenges,” Zumwalt said. “This is crunch time.”

As cases increase in hot spots throughout the U.S., manufacturing facilities are becoming strained by the absence of infected or exposed employees. Companies have been forced to remove handfuls of employees from production lines to prevent transmission of the virus, leading to reduced capacity of products in high demand.

The average rate of workforce absenteeism is 10% among companies surveyed by the CBA. But in worse cases, that rate has spiked to levels between 25% and 35%. Not only are workers getting sick from their colleagues, but they’re also prone to infection from family members, spokeswoman Katie McBreen said.

“We’ve heard one story of a facility where 75% of people were out and they had to do a partial shutdown for 2 weeks,” McBreen said.

The association hopes to have more clarity on states’ effort to secure enough doses for companies based in their jurisdictions. However, it will be a constant hurdle to navigate statewide efforts until the distribution process is underway.

