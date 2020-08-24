Consumer confidence in Canada continued its march higher as it quickly approaches pre-pandemic levels.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a composite measure of financial health and economic expectations, ticked up to 52.8 last week, from 51.7 a week earlier. The index is at the highest since mid-March, and has made up more than four-fifths of its losses during the height of the pandemic.

Growing optimism among Canadians reflects continued reopening of the economy in a country that has managed to keep COVID-19 cases relatively muted.

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for the economy and real estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 responses.

Survey Highlights