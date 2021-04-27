(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer confidence climbed in April to a pandemic high as Americans became more upbeat about the economy and job market.

The Conference Board’s index increased to 121.7, the highest since February last year, from a revised 109 reading in March, according to a Tuesday report. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the gauge to rise to 113. In the past two months, the reading has increased 31.3 points, the most in records back to 1967.

“Consumer confidence has rebounded sharply over the last two months,” Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “Consumers were more upbeat about their income prospects, perhaps due to the improving job market and the recent round of stimulus checks.”

Americans are increasingly optimistic that the economy is improving as hiring accelerates and millions of people get vaccinated. As more businesses and cities reopen, consumers will have even more places to spend the savings they’ve accumulated during the pandemic.

The group’s measure of current conditions rose to 139.6, the highest in more than a year, while consumers’ economic expectations advanced to 109.8.

(Updates with additional details)

