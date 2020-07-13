Canadian consumer confidence stalled last week for the first time in almost three months.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, a weekly composite measure of financial health and economic expectations, was largely unchanged at 46.1 last week, from 46.2 a week earlier. That ends a 10-week streak of gains.

The data could stoke concerns Canada’s recovery is slowing after a strong initial bounce back amid reopenings across the country. Policy makers and economists have warned that repairing the damage from the COVID-19 lockdowns will be a prolonged and uneven process, with consumer sentiment plateauing well below pre-pandemic levels and households remaining cautious for some time.

The latest Nanos reading is in line with other indicators that point to a full recovery from the pandemic being a long way off. Last week, Statistics Canada data showed the labour market partially recovered in June, but that 60 per cent of jobs lost during the pandemic are still yet to be recouped.

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for the economy and real estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 responses.

