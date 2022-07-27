(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

GSK Plc: The pharma giant boosted its outlook for the full year as improving revenues and margins propelled the company to beat expectations for the second quarter.

Uncertainty, tougher year-on-year comparators and more spending on research and development, is expected to dampen growth in the second half of the year

GSK’s newly spun-off consumer business Haleon Plc also increased their sales guidance citing “strong momentum,” although it said its adjusted operating margin for the year will be slightly lower than last year.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc: The maker of Lysol and Dettol raised its sales forecast as the company weathered soaring inflation, an indication consumers are willing to pay higher prices.

The firm also benefited from an infant formula shortage in the US, where rivals have had supply issues and its sales of disinfection are preforming “well above” pre-pandemic levels

British American Tobacco Plc: The tobacco company’s first-half results were impacted by an impairment charge of £957 million on its Russia assets, and a further charge of £450 million related to the investigation into alleged historical breach of sanctions.

Sales of its non-combustible tobacco and nicotine products jumped 45% in the period, supporting its shift towards so-called “new categories”

Lloyds Banking Group Plc: The lender beat profit estimates in the second quarter and raised its guidance for the year as its lending business continued to grow through increasing cost-of-living pressures.

Lloyds also said it would pay an interim dividend of 0.8 pence per share, up about 20% from 2021’s level

Elsewhere: Budget airline Wizz Air Holdings Plc won't be providing financial guidance for the rest of the year as a summer of delays and cancellations continues across Europe

Nichols Plc, the soft drink and catering company, said it was already "mindful" of an inflation hit to potential earnings in 2023

Outside The City

Rishi Sunak has announced a "winter plan" to combat the cost of living crisis if he becomes UK prime minister, the proposal includes a pledge to scrap the value added tax on domestic energy bills for next year if the energy price cap rises above 3,000 pounds as anticipated in October. Sunak's rival for the Tory leadership, Liz Truss, criticized the move as a U-turn.

In Case You Missed It

The UK faces yet more travel disruption today as 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport walk out. It comes ahead of further UK-wide strikes planned by the RMT and two other unions in the coming weeks.

Financial firms may be fined and stripped of their regulatory authorisation unless they put their customers’ needs first under far-reaching Financial Conduct Authority reforms. Banks, insurers and other companies will have to ensure their services are actually good for their clients and that this approach is taken at all levels of the business, Ian Searle, head of department for consumer and retail policy at the FCA said.

Looking Ahead

The deluge of earnings continues tomorrow with telecoms company BT Group Plc, energy giant Shell Plc and British bank Barclays Plc all reporting results.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.