The market expects that the Rogers-Shaw merger will be federally approved: Former Telus CFO

Two consumer advocacy groups have filed a petition asking the federal cabinet to "set aside" the CRTC's decision to approve the transfer of Shaw Communications Inc.'s broadcast services to Rogers Communications Inc.

The Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC) and the National Pensioners Federation argue that the CRTC's decision will lead to "significant price increases" for television services.

The CRTC approved the transfer of Shaw's broadcasting assets in March as part of the regulatory process for Rogers' pending takeover of Shaw.

John Lawford, executive director of the PIAC, says the CRTC failed to impose enforceable conditions to protect consumer affordability of TV services.

The groups have particularly raised concerns about potential price increases for Shaw customers who subscribe only to cable or satellite television, and note that seniors are especially concerned about higher costs.

The petition comes as Rogers and Shaw await regulatory approval from the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).