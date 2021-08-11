Prices paid by U.S. consumers climbed in July at a more moderate pace, marking a deceleration that stops short of full relief from cost increases weighing on sentiment and driving policy debate.

The consumer price index increased 0.5 per cent from June and 5.4 per cent from a year ago, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the so-called core CPI rose 0.3 per cent from the prior month and 4.3 per cent from July 2020.

Faced with supply constraints and surging demand, businesses are raising prices for goods and services as cost pressures mount. Ongoing challenges including materials shortages, shipping bottlenecks and hiring difficulties will likely continue to put broader upward pressure on prices in the months ahead.

At the same time, the outsized gains in recent months are beginning to ease as some price surges linked to the economy’s reopening ebb. The Labor Department said a smaller gain in the costs of used cars and trucks was a “major factor” in the moderation of the core CPI.

Price measures of food, energy, shelter and new vehicles all contributed to the July gain. Airfares and auto insurance costs declined.

The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.5 per cent gain in the overall CPI from the prior month and a 5.3 per cent year-over-year increase.

Treasuries erased their losses following the data, while the dollar extended its drop and S&P 500 futures gained.



FED POLICY

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has emphasized elevated inflation will ultimately prove temporary, but it’s unclear when supply constraints will ease. A New York Fed survey released Monday showed consumers’ inflation expectations over the next year are at a record high, while expectations for the medium term rose to an eight-year high.

The path of inflation in the coming months has policy implications both for the Fed, in terms of its timeline for reducing monetary support, as well as President Joe Biden.

Persistent inflation may make it harder for Biden to win unified Democrat support for another US$3.5 trillion in social spending after the trillions of dollars of fiscal relief already injected into the economy since the start of the pandemic.

Many companies have increased -- or plan to increase -- consumer prices to offset higher material and production costs, including Colgate-Palmolive Co., Procter & Gamble Co. and Kimberly-Clark Corp.

American consumers are experiencing higher prices for dining out, groceries and personal care, the CPI data showed. Costs of food away from home rose 0.8 per cent in July, the biggest monthly advance since 1981.

Bolstered by pandemic savings, eager-to-spend consumers have been price takers as of late. Spending patterns, however, may change when the surge in demand from reopening eases and if concerns about the delta variant curb economic activity.