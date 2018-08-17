(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell to the lowest level in almost a year amid less favorable views on purchasing big-ticket items and persistent concerns about trade tensions, a University of Michigan report showed Friday.

Highlights of Michigan Sentiment (Aug., preliminary)

Sentiment index decreased to 95.3 (est. 98) from prior month’s 97.9; lowest since Sept., below all analyst estimates

Current conditions gauge, which measures Americans’ perceptions of their finances, fell to 107.8 from 114.4 in July; 6.6-point drop is biggest since Aug. 2011

Expectations measure unchanged at 87.3

Expected change in prices during the next year unchanged at 2.9 percent

Key Takeaways

Consumers showed a broad drop in confidence about major purchases, a possible caution signal for spending following strong gains in the second quarter. Buying conditions for large household durable goods slipped to the lowest level in almost four years, vehicle-buying views were the least favorable since 2013, and home-buying conditions were seen less favorably than any time in about a decade.

Respondents also continued to express concern about how trade tensions may affect the economy. Negative references to levies remained widespread, with 32 percent citing unfavorable references to the trade policy in early August, according to the report, following 35 percent in July.

Official's View

“Consumers voiced the least favorable views on pricing for household durables in nearly ten years,” Richard Curtin, director of the University of Michigan consumer survey, said in a statement. “The recent favorable GDP report had only a small positive impact on growth prospects for the economy and on unemployment expectations.”

Other Details

Personal finance views remained “very favorable” as 53 percent of households cited recent financial gains

Inflation rate over next five to 10 years seen at 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent the prior month

