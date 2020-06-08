'There is a second war going on' for the prosperity of Canada: Nik Nanos

Consumer confidence continues to show signs of improving in Canada, inching higher for a sixth straight week.

The Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, based on a random survey, ticked up slightly to 41 last week, from 39.5 a week earlier.

While the index remains near its worst-ever readings recorded in April, the rise in confidence is consistent with other data that suggest economic activity is resuming as the country gradually reopens from Covid-19 restrictions.

In a welcome surprise, Canada created nearly 290,000 jobs in May, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Economists had been expecting a loss of half a million positions.

Every week, Nanos Research surveys 250 Canadians for their views on personal finances, job security and their outlook for the economy and real estate prices. Bloomberg publishes four-week rolling averages of the 1,000 responses. The index averaged 57 in the year prior to the crisis.