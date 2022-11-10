Consumers Are Still Paying Up for Heating Costs Even With an Inflation Slowdown

(Bloomberg) -- Heating costs surged in October even as other measures of US inflation slowed more than expected, offering little relief for consumers grappling with the biggest increase in energy bills in decades.

Prices for fuel oil jumped 20% in October after falling 2.7% in September, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rise outpaced increases seen in the rest of the Labor Department’s report Thursday, in which the consumer price index and core prices cooled faster than expected.

A global shortage of diesel and natural gas is causing the price of all fuels used for heating to soar ahead of winter. Diesel inventories nationwide fell to their lowest seasonal level in October, which coincided with heating oil costs rising to the highest in data going back to 1990. The shortage and rising fuel costs come as Americans are set to spend the most on heating in at least 25 years.

Utility prices continued to post double-digit gains with household gas bills rising 20% and electricity bills increasing 14% compared with October of last year, according to the CPI report. While this winter is expected to be milder than average, a frigid cold snap or winter storm can quickly drive natural gas and power prices even higher on potential energy supply shortfalls.

Core prices, which exclude food and energy and are regarded as a better underlying indicator of inflation, advanced 6.3%.

