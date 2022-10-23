(Bloomberg) --

Shipping giant Mediterranean Shipping Co. will buy Italy’s Rimorchiatori Mediterranei SpA, according to an emailed statement on Sunday. Deal terms weren’t disclosed.

Through its unit SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sarl, MSC agreed to acquire 100% of Rimorchiatori Mediterranei -- an international towage operator active in Italy, Malta, Singapore, Malaysia, Norway, Greece and Colombia -- from Rimorchiatori Riuniti and a fund managed by DWS’s Infrastructure Investment business, it said in the statement.

UniCredit acted as financial adviser to MSC, while Lazard advised Rimorchiatori Riuniti and DWS.

MSC, the shipping company founded by Gianluigi Aponte, has been recently active in the Italian transport market, where in partnership with Deutsche Lufthansa AG it missed out in the bidding for Alitalia successor ITA Airways as Italy’s government instead selected an investor group led by US fund Certares Management LLC.

