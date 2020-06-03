(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte attacked Italy’s neighbors for maintaining travel restrictions on his people even as they start to open up again to other European nationals.

Austria announced earlier Wednesday that it will lift travel controls for all neighboring countries with the exception of Italy, because the infection numbers across its southern border are still too high. Greece has already said it’s not yet ready to let Italians in.

Those nations have “no reason” to “discriminate” against travelers from Italy, Conte said at a press conference on Wednesday.

His foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, later added that Italy would expect “reciprocity” on border openings and was working to persuade its neighbors to open up.

